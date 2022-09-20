Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It isn’t clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota. The indictment says Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.