Minnesota man gets life for deadly North Dakota shooting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.

KVLY-TV reports a judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting to death the couple and their unborn child in November 2021 at Composite America in Fargo.

Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in November to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant.

Reese, Pittman, and another employee were involved in an altercation at the factory. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone.