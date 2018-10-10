Minnesota Mother Killed in ATV Crash Leaves Behind 7 Children

An online fundraiser for the family of a woman killed in an ATV crash at the weekend reveals that she is the mother of seven children.

Karla Scheel, 37, of Rice, was the passenger in a side-by-side ATV that crashed while crossing an intersection on the Soo-Line Trail in Morrison County on Saturday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the ATV rolled, ejecting Scheel, and then landed on top of her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GoFundMe for Scheel’s family says she leaves behind her husband, Tony, and seven children aged 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 16 and 17.

“Karla was an amazing woman, raising her children, running the family household, helping run the family farm, and assisting with Tony’s trucking business,” the fundraiser says.

“She was nothing short of amazing, always putting others before herself. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and provided a helping hand to anyone in need. She also volunteered at the family church and taught first communion classes.”

A 45-year-old man driving the ATV was arrested and booked into the Morrison County Jail on a pending charge of criminal vehicular operation.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook