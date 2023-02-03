Minnesota moves toward 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.

The bill was slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Thursday night after passing the House 70-60 last week.

It’s a top priority for Democrats, who control both chambers, and for Gov. Tim Walz. Republican critics have dubbed it a “blackout bill.” They say it will undermine the reliability of Minnesota’s power grid — especially on the coldest winter nights and hottest summer days — in addition to forcing consumers to pay higher energy costs.