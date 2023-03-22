Minnesota moving to fortify state status as abortion refuge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is moving to strengthen its status as a refuge for patients from restrictive states who travel to the state to seek abortions — and to protect providers who serve them.

The state House on Monday voted 68-62 to prohibit enforcement in Minnesota of laws, subpoenas, judgments or extradition requests from other states against people who get, perform or assist with abortions in Minnesota.

Supporters say a prime example of what they’re worried about is a Texas law that deputizes individuals to enforce their state’s restrictions by allowing them to sue anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion elsewhere.