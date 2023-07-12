Minnesota named a Top 5 state for business

Minnesota is a top-five state for businesses, according to an annual CNBC ranking.

The ranking is based on 86 indicators in 10 categories – competitiveness, workforce, infrastructure, economy, health, and business friendliness.

Minnesota’s move from 9th to 5th on the “Top States for Business” rankings knocked Texas out of the Top 5 for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, South Dakota fell from 22nd to 34th, Wisconsin ranked 33rd, compared to 23rd in 2022, Iowa went from 12th to 23rd, and North Dakota plummeted to 36th from 13th.