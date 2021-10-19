Minnesota nears 400 traffic deaths this year, outpacing 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota public safety officials say nearly 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads this year, putting the state on pace to see the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2007.

Officials say there have been 384 traffic fatalities in 2021. That’s a 23% increase over this time last year. At the current pace, Minnesota could see about 475 traffic fatalities this year — that’s the most the state has recorded since 2007, when 510 people died on Minnesota roads.

Speed has been the largest contributing factor in this year’s fatalities.