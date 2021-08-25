Minnesota offering $100 gift cards on-site at state fair for 1st COVID vaccine doses

Unvaccinated Minnesotans could earn some extra spending money as the state prepares to hand out $100 gift cards on-site at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

The first 3,600 Minnesotans who get their first vaccine dose at the fair will receive a $100 gift card immediately after they get their shot, Governor Tim Walz’s office announced Wednesday. The offer comes on the heels of Minnesota’s popular $100 incentive program, which attracted nearly 80,000 people.

Here’s how to get vaccinated at the fair:

The Community Vaccine Clinic is located at the North End Event Center, North of Murphy Avenue.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments aren’t necessary, but fairgoers can schedule ahead of time here.

Hours for the Community Vaccine Clinic are daily, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day.

The vaccine is free. No identification or insurance will be necessary to get the vaccine.

The clinic will offer Pfizer and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

