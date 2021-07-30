Minnesota offers $100 rewards to unvaccinated who get shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will join in the Biden administration’s plan to provide $100 incentives to residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations by mid-August.

President Joe Biden announced the rewards as part of sweeping new pandemic requirements for millions of federal workers as he denounced an “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among unvaccinated people.

Starting Friday, unvaccinated Minnesotans 12 and older who get their first shot by Aug. 15 will get a $100 Visa gift card to spend however they choose. All Minnesotans qualify for free COVID-19 shots through health care providers, pharmacies, and other sources.