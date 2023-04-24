River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

April 24, 2023 11:29AM CDT
@ap.news This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021. Potter was released from prison early Monday, April 24, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Potter was released around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns. Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Wright, 20, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021. The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd. Wright’s death set off several days of protests.

