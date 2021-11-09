Minnesota pollution officials update impaired waters list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials have released the state’s proposed impaired waters list for 2022.

Fifteen water bodies in northeast and central Minnesota were added where fish have been contaminated with a family of chemicals known as “forever chemicals” due to their inability to break down. It’s the first time water bodies outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have made the list due to PFAS contamination.

The new additions bring the total of Minnesota water bodies with PFAS contamination to 26. In total, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing to add 305 water bodies to the impaired list for various reasons, bringing the total to nearly 3,000.