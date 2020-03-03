Minnesota Presidential Primary: What you need to know

(Mankato, MN) – It’s Super Tuesday, and Minnesota will host its first presidential primary since 1992, after years of caucusing.

What you need to know about the March 3 presidential primary:

What are the polling hours?

Most polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for state and federal elections. In Minnesota, towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m., but most choose to open at 7 a.m.

Is it too late to register?

Minnesota voters have been casting absentee ballots since the presidential primary opened in January. But voters can still register on Election Day, if they bring proof of residence. A list of qualifying ways to show proof can be printed on the Secretary of State’s website.

How do I find my polling location?

Use the Polling Place Finder to learn your polling location. Voters will enter their zip code to get their polling location with maps and directions, districts for your precinct, and the candidates and questions on the ballot at your next election.

What if I’m unable to get to my polling place because of health reasons?

Minnesota allows for an agent to pick up and return an absentee ballot for you until 2 p.m. on Election day for special situations. Those reasons include incapacitating health issues, hospitalizations, or living in a nursing home, assisted living home or battered women’s shelter. More details about picking about agent delivery can be found online.

Am I required to register with a party?

Minnesota does not require voters to register for a particular party, but voters must request a ballot from one of the major participating parties. Their choice will be disclosed to the party chairs, but their candidate selection will remain private.

What if I received an absentee ballot but have not yet mailed it?

Your ballot must be returned on or before Election Day for your vote to count.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steven Simon reported on Friday that over 66,000 ballots had been accepted to date. Nearly 95,000 ballots have been requested.