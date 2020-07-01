Minnesota program will provide insulin to needy diabetics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota diabetics who need emergency insulin supplies but can’t afford them will be able to get the drug under a new state law.

The safety net program within the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act launches Wednesday. The Legislature passed it in April. It will allow qualifying diabetics with less than seven days worth of the lifesaving drug left to pay no more than $35 to get a one-time 30-day supply from their pharmacy.

The law is named for Alec Smith. The uninsured 26-year-old Minneapolis man died in 2017 of complications from rationing his insulin. He couldn’t pay the $1,300 per month needed for the drug and test supplies.