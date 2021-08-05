Minnesota prosecutor charged with sexually assaulting child

FOLEY, Minn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in a Minnesota county is facing three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 16.

Benton County Attorney Philip Miller, of Rice, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, court documents show.

The St. Cloud Times reports that the statement of probable cause says police learned of the allegations in January. Miller denied touching the victim in a sexual manner.