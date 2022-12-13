Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies ‘justified’ in Otsego killing

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife.

The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor’s yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire.

The Star Tribune reports that Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the deputies will not face charges. Hansen had a history of mental health issues.