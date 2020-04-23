Minnesota reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths; 1st death in Nobles Co as positive cases rise

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 21 new deaths due to COVID-19, the most in a single day since the onslaught of the virus.

The increase pushes Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 200, more than double what it was a week ago on April 16, according to data from MDH.

There have been 712 people hospitalized in the state for the virus, with 268 people currently hospitalized; 164 in intensive care. That’s a increase of 31 ICU patients since the previous report.

Minnesota stands at 2,942 positive cases of coronavirus, but 1,536 patients no longer need to self-isolate.

Nobles County has confirmed its first death, according to MDH. The county is the most recent virus hotspot in the state, with a pork processing plant closing its doors indefinitely after multiple workers tested positive for the virus. There were 70 new positive cases of the virus, bringing Nobles County to 196 cases total.

As the cases and deaths continue to increase, Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce at his Thursday 2 p.m. press conference that Minnesota schools will stay closed for the remainder of the year.