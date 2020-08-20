Minnesota records 17 new COVID-19 deaths, most in a single day since June

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the most in a single day since late June.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the deaths involved patients in their 70’s and older. A majority of the deaths came from counties in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area.

There was one death recorded in each McLeod, Kanabec, Olmsted, and Wright counties. Eight deaths involved people in long-term care, eight deaths were patients from a private residence, and one death came from a group home.

There were 567 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported by MDH Wednesday. Here’s where the latest cases were recorded in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 2

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 3

Lyon – 2

McLeod – 1

Mower – 6

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 2

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 1

Rice – 7

Sibley – 4

Steele – 4

Waseca – 3

According to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, there are 321 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 152 in intensive care.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,738.