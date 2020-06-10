Minnesota records 19 new COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as hospitalizations continue to level off.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,236. Seven of the latest deaths were people in their 80’s, five deaths were people in their 70’s, four were people in their 90’s, and two people were in their 60’s. A person in their 30’s also died in Nobles County.

MDH says there are 352 newly reported cases of the the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive case to 28,869.

Two new cases were reported in Blue Earth County, 37 in Mower County, one in Nicollet County, and six in Sibley County.

There are currently 427 people hospitalized, a decrease of 28 since Tuesday.