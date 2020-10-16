Minnesota records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time

(Mankato, MN) – There were 2,297 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, a single-day record.

It’s the first time the state has surpassed 2,000 infections in a single-day, although state health officials say a few backlogged cases were included in Friday’s tally.

MDH also reported 13 new deaths Friday, which included residents in their 60’s from Lyon and Mower counties, a person in their 70’s from Redwood County, and a person in their 80’s from Renville County. That’s the tenth death in Redwood County, the eleventh in Renville and Mower counties, and the sixth in Lyon County. There have been 2,212 deaths total in Minnesota.

Here’s where the latest cases were reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 43

Brown – 8

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 12

Freeborn – 21

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 21

Lyon – 9

Martin – 9

McLeod – 5

Mower – 19

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 14

Nobles – 8

Redwood – 8

Rice – 14

Sibley – 5

Steele – 22

Waseca – 8

Watonwan – 3

Since Monday, 191 people have been admitted to a hospital, and 45 patients have been admitted to intensive care, according to MDH. There are currently 1,071 ICU bends in use, out of 1,491 that are immediately available.