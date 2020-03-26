Minnesota records second COVID-19 death, Sibley Co sees first case

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a second death in the state caused by COVID-19.

Information about the patient who died was not immediately available.

A report released by MDH Thursday afternoon says there are now 59 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since yesterday. That brings the total to 346, an uptick from the 287 reported previously.

Locally, Sibley County saw its first positive case, and Mower County cases jumped from six to ten.

Blue Earth County has recorded a sixth positive case, up one from yesterday. Martin County saw another increase in cases, with 12 people reported to have the virus, compared to ten yesterday. Waseca County also reported a second case.

Yesterday, MDH reported that 26 people were hospitalized, an increase from the previous day’s report. That number moved higher again today, with 31 people currently hospitalized.