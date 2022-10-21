River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota reports 12 consecutive months of job growth

October 21, 2022 6:41AM CDT
Share
Minnesota reports 12 consecutive months of job growth

Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. 

The state’s unemployment rate remains steady, at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than in August, and 1.5 points above than the national rate of 3.5%. 

Minnesota added 1,200 jobs in August.

The Mankato area saw a 2.9% increase in employment in September 2022 compared to September 2021.

Recent Posts