Minnesota reports 12 consecutive months of job growth

Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state’s unemployment rate remains steady, at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than in August, and 1.5 points above than the national rate of 3.5%.

Minnesota added 1,200 jobs in August.

The Mankato area saw a 2.9% increase in employment in September 2022 compared to September 2021.