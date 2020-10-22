Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, over 1,500 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,301.

MDH reports that 13 deaths involved residents of long-term care, while the remaining seven were private residents.

Another 1,574 new positive virus cases were reported Thursday. Here’s where cases were confirmed in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 4

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 7

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 8

Martin – 4

McLeod – 3

Mower – 5

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 12

Nobles – 21

Redwood – 9

Renville – 5

Rice – 5

Sibley – 2

Steele – 1

Waseca – 2

Since Monday, 149 people have been admitted to the hospital, according to MDH, with 29 intensive care hospitalizations. In Blue Earth County, one person is currently hospitalized, according to the county COVID-19 statistics webpage. A Response and Capacity Preparation Report from MDH shows that 6,888 non-ICU hospital beds are currently in use. There are a total of 9,907 beds immediately available.