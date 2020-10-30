Minnesota reports record number of single-day cases, hospitalizations
Minnesota set a new record for coronavirus cases in a single day Friday, with state health officials confirming over 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 18 new deaths coming from a dozen counties. Twelve deaths involved residents of long-term care; six came from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 2,337.
There were 738 hospitalizations reported Friday, another single-day high, with 176 patients in intensive care.
A total of 3,165 new positive cases were reported Friday, at least the second day in a row of record cases in a single-day.
Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:
Blue Earth – 20
Brown – 17
Cottonwood – 4
Faribault – 7
Fillmore – 7
Freeborn – 9
Jackson – 5
Le Sueur – 10
Lyon – 14
Martin – 11
McLeod – 8
Mower – 7
Murray – 5
Nicollet – 12
Nobles – 25
Redwood – 11
Renville – 14
Rice – 32
Sibley – 9
Steele – 17
Waseca – 5
Watonwan – 3