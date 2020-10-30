Minnesota reports record number of single-day cases, hospitalizations

Minnesota set a new record for coronavirus cases in a single day Friday, with state health officials confirming over 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 18 new deaths coming from a dozen counties. Twelve deaths involved residents of long-term care; six came from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 2,337.

There were 738 hospitalizations reported Friday, another single-day high, with 176 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,165 new positive cases were reported Friday, at least the second day in a row of record cases in a single-day.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 20

Brown – 17

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 7

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 9

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 10

Lyon – 14

Martin – 11

McLeod – 8

Mower – 7

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 12

Nobles – 25

Redwood – 11

Renville – 14

Rice – 32

Sibley – 9

Steele – 17

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 3