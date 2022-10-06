Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check

A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River.

The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe.

On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked under the Highway 169 bridge by the river. The caller reported the vehicle had been there for approximately two days.

Later on Monday, a welfare check request was made in Le Sueur County. Further investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to Scheiber, who was last seen on September 26 and was believed to be canoeing the river.

Deputies from Sibley and Le Sueur counties seared the area with help from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Monday’s search was called off due to darkness. The search resumed Tuesday with an airboat from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Scheiber’s body and canoe were discovered during the search.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer positively identified Scheiber’s body. His death has been ruled an accident.