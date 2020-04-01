Minnesota rushes to add new hospital beds for COVID-19 surge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials are scrambling to set up 2,750 new hospital beds across Minnesota for the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.

It’s part of Gov. Tim Walz’s promise not to waste the time he’s trying to buy with his stay-at-home order to allow the health system to gear up. The state projects a peak in hospitalizations between mid-May and mid-June.

A team is identifying potential alternate care sites that could be converted into temporary hospitals for noncritical patients. Minnesota reported two new deaths Tuesday, raising its toll to 12. The state had 629 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, up 53 from Monday.