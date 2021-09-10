      Weather Alert

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:51am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota schools are seeing increases in weekly coronavirus cases as students return to classrooms across the state.

More than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported infections last week. That’s according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.

The figure is up from previous weeks but remains a fraction of the number of infections reported in schools during a surge in virus cases statewide late last year. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said officials remain concerned about the growth in cases in school and childcare settings.

