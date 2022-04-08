Minnesota scientist cites COVID shutdowns in governor bid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota scientist and entrepreneur Hugh McTavish has announced his bid for governor as a third-party candidate.

He cited division in state government and what he called poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for throwing his hat in the ring Thursday.

McTavish is an author, inventor and founder of two pharmaceutical companies. He’s running as the candidate for the Independence-Alliance Party — the same party of former wrestler Jesse Ventura, who pulled off a historic upset in the 1998 race for governor.

McTavish says he’d implement a system resembling jury duty where 1,000 randomly selected Minnesotans would be chosen to make governmental decisions.