Minnesota Secretary of State: 1 million absentee ballot requests, 10x up from 2018

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve said the state has received over one million requests for absentee ballots.

On Friday, Simon tweeted, “As of today, 1,048,100 Minnesotans have requested an absentee ballot to vote from home.”

That’s ten times the amount of ballots requested by this time in 2018, according to data the SOS provided in his tweet.

According to Simon, 101,161 absentee ballots had been requested by the same date in 2018. In 2016, the year President Donald Trump was elected, there were 78,216 ballots requested by the same date.