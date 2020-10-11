Minnesota sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,537 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/SMN) — Minnesota health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday, and 1,537 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The one-day figure for newly confirmed cases is the highest since the pandemic started, but it comes on one of the highest-ever days of testing volume.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported a total of 110,828 confirmed cases and 2,131 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for five of the new deaths reported Saturday. The state has been averaging about nine new deaths per day over the past week — somewhat higher than seven-day averages in recent months, but below May averages.

Here’s where the latest case are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 13

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 9

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 9

Lyon – 10

Martin – 8

McLeod – 2

Mower – 20

Murray – 4

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 4

Renville – 9

Rice – 14

Sibley – 5

Steele – 17

Waseca – 9

Watonwan – 1