Minnesota sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,537 new cases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/SMN) — Minnesota health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday, and 1,537 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The one-day figure for newly confirmed cases is the highest since the pandemic started, but it comes on one of the highest-ever days of testing volume.
Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported a total of 110,828 confirmed cases and 2,131 deaths.
Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for five of the new deaths reported Saturday. The state has been averaging about nine new deaths per day over the past week — somewhat higher than seven-day averages in recent months, but below May averages.
Here’s where the latest case are reported in Southern Minnesota:
Blue Earth – 12
Brown – 13
Faribault – 4
Fillmore – 9
Freeborn – 1
Jackson – 1
Le Sueur – 9
Lyon – 10
Martin – 8
McLeod – 2
Mower – 20
Murray – 4
Nicollet – 6
Nobles – 4
Renville – 9
Rice – 14
Sibley – 5
Steele – 17
Waseca – 9
Watonwan – 1