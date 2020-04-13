Minnesota sees 70 deaths from COVID-19; cases surpass 1,600

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health says six more people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s number of coronavirus-related deaths to 70.

Health officials also said 194 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus — the largest one-day increase in the state. The total number of cases in Minnesota is now 1,621.

The new deaths reported Sunday include four Hennepin County residents, one Washington County resident and one St. Louis County resident. All of them were in their 60s or older.