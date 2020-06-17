Minnesota Senate debates GOP police accountability proposals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has been debating police accountability measures drawn up following the death of George Floyd.

But with a more extensive slate advancing in the Democrat-dominated House, critics warned the Senate proposals don’t go far enough. An early vote Tuesday on a series of Democratic amendments split along party lines and set the stage for the rest of the debate.

The full House is expected to vote this week on a package from the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. It remains to be seen whether the chambers can agree on any changes during the special session.