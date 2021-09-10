Minnesota Senate GOP picks Jeremy Miller of Winona as leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans have chosen Sen. Jeremy Miller, of Winona, to be the chamber’s new majority leader to replace Paul Gazelka, who stepped down from his leadership post to run for governor.

Senate Republicans plus two independents elected Miller as their caucus leader Wednesday night. Officially naming him majority leader will require a formal resolution the next time the Senate meets in session. Miller had been president of the Senate since 2019.

Senate Democrats meet Monday to choose a their own new leader after Susan Kent, of Woodbury, announced last week that she was stepping down as minority leader.