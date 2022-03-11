Minnesota Senate honors Iron Range lawmaker, passes ALS bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has unanimously passed legislation to provide $20 million in grants for research against Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It’s a tribute to Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who was diagnosed with the disease last year. The bill would provide $20 million for research into the prevention, treatment, causes, and cures of the disease, also known as ALS.

It also includes $5 million for ALS caregivers. ALS is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and there is no known cure. At any given time roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.