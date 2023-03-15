Minnesota Senate majority leader announces she has cancer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic says she has cancer. The Minneapolis Democrat said in a statement Tuesday that she had an abnormal Pap smear in late December and underwent further tests. She said her doctors on Friday recommended that she should have surgery on Monday to remove a cancerous tumor. She says the surgery was a success. She says she plans to return to the Capitol soon, but will continue to lead Senate Democrats and serve her district remotely in the meantime. And she says regular check-ups are key to early detection and prevention of the spread of cancer.