Minnesota sets another record for COVID infections in a single day, 15 deaths

Minnesota has another record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day, according to the latest data released by state health officials Tuesday.

As voters headed to the polls, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 new deaths related to the virus. One of the deaths came from Mower County, where a person 85 to 89-years old died. Deaths were also reported in Anoka, Carlton, Dakota, Douglas, Hennepin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Polk, and Wadena counties. Seven deaths came from long-term care; eight were private residents. Minnesota has now seen 2,499 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MDH says 714 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days, including 131 patients admitted to intensive care.

Meanwhile, state health officials report 3,483 new confirmed positive COVID-19 infections, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 33

Brown – 17

Cottonwood – 8

Faribault – 5

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 5

Jackson – 7

Le Sueur – 9

Lyon – 1

Martin – 5

McLeod – 8

Mower – 1

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 19

Nobles – 25

Redwood – 11

Renville – 8

Rice – 27

Sibley – 6

Steele – 15

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 6