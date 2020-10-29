Minnesota sets single-day record for infections as 32 more COVID-19 deaths reported

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials announced 32 new COVID-19 deaths, as Minnesota set another single-day record for new infections.

Deaths were reported in 18 Minnesota counties, including Waseca, Freeborn, and Redwood, and involved people in their 50’s, to 100’s. Twenty deaths came from long-term care facilities; 12 were private residents.

The death in Waseca County involved a person in their 60’s, the tenth death in the county. Freeborn County recorded its fifth death, a person in their 80’s. In Redwood County, a person in their 90’s died, marking a dozen total deaths in the county. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 2,419 with Thursday’s deaths.

In the last seven days, (Oct 21 – Oct 28), MDH says 698 people have been hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in intensive care. According to a Response and Preparation Capacity Report, there are 1,120 ICU beds currently in use, out of 1,929 that are immediately available. Minnesota has 9,902 total non-ICU beds immediately available, with 6,961 of those beds currently in use.

The state also set another single-day record, reporting 2,872 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota that are reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 27

Brown – 12

Cottonwood – 6

Faribault – 8

Fillmore – 12

Freeborn – 18

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 12

Lyon – 22

Martin – 7

McLeod – 6

Mower – 6

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 15

Nobles – 23

Redwood – 4

Renville – 10

Rice – 21

Sibley – 4

Steele – 14

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 1