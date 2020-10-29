Minnesota sets single-day record for infections as 32 more COVID-19 deaths reported
(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials announced 32 new COVID-19 deaths, as Minnesota set another single-day record for new infections.
Deaths were reported in 18 Minnesota counties, including Waseca, Freeborn, and Redwood, and involved people in their 50’s, to 100’s. Twenty deaths came from long-term care facilities; 12 were private residents.
The death in Waseca County involved a person in their 60’s, the tenth death in the county. Freeborn County recorded its fifth death, a person in their 80’s. In Redwood County, a person in their 90’s died, marking a dozen total deaths in the county. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 2,419 with Thursday’s deaths.
In the last seven days, (Oct 21 – Oct 28), MDH says 698 people have been hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in intensive care. According to a Response and Preparation Capacity Report, there are 1,120 ICU beds currently in use, out of 1,929 that are immediately available. Minnesota has 9,902 total non-ICU beds immediately available, with 6,961 of those beds currently in use.
The state also set another single-day record, reporting 2,872 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus.
Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota that are reporting new cases:
Blue Earth – 27
Brown – 12
Cottonwood – 6
Faribault – 8
Fillmore – 12
Freeborn – 18
Jackson – 2
Le Sueur – 12
Lyon – 22
Martin – 7
McLeod – 6
Mower – 6
Murray – 6
Nicollet – 15
Nobles – 23
Redwood – 4
Renville – 10
Rice – 21
Sibley – 4
Steele – 14
Waseca – 4
Watonwan – 1