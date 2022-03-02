Minnesota sheriffs issue record of over 100K gun permits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota sheriffs issued a record of more than 100,000 permits to carry firearms last year.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the total of was nearly 10,000 higher than the nearly 97,000 permits issued across Minnesota in 2020. And the BCA says it’s the highest total of permits granted since the Minnesota Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003.

The law generally requires sheriffs to issue carry permits to any applicant who passes a background check and completes a training course.

Bill Hutton of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association says fear of crime is likely a major driver of the increase.