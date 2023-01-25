Minnesota Snow Plow Naming Contest Unveils 60 Finalists
January 25, 2023 12:10PM CST
Welp, because it’s winter and it’s Minnesota, once again we have nothing better to do than come up with witty names for the snow plows that keep our streets somewhat driveable. Just how bored are we? So bored, MNDOT says more than 10,000 votes were submitted in this year’s “Name a Snow Plow” contest and these are your top 60. Vote for your favorite HERE.
- Aaron Brrrr, Sir
- Ace of Blades
- Ain’t My First Snowdeo
- Alice Scooper
- As the Snow Flies
- Best in Snow
- Better Call Salt
- Beyonsleigh
- Blader Tot Hotdish
- Blades of Flurry
- Bladezilla
- Blizzo
- Bobsled Dylan
- Bohemian Rhapsnowdy
- Buzz Iceclear
- Camp Scoopy
- Clark Blizzwald
- Clearopathra
- For Cold Times’ Sake
- Freeze Louise
- Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle”)
- Han Snowblo
- Harmon Chillebrew
- Here We Snow Again
- Hippoplowtamus
- I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
- Ičamna (Dakota word for “blizzard”)
- It’s a Squall World After All
- Just Scraping By
- Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow
- L’etoile du Nordy
- Lollaplowlooza
- Mary Tyler More Snow
- Melton John
- Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger
- Miracle on Ice
- One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow
- Optimus Brine
- Orange You Glad to See Me
- Paisley Plow
- Plow Patrol
- Plowabunga!
- Plower to the People
- Plowie Anderson
- Point of Snow Return
- Queen El-ice-abeth II
- Say It Ain’t Snow
- Scoop! There it is
- Sir Plows-a-Lot
- SKOL Plow
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snow and Tell
- Snow Force One
- Spirit of ’91
- Taylor Drift
- Ted Las-snow
- The Name’s Plow, Snowplow
- Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”)
- Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry
