Minnesota Snow Plow Naming Contest Unveils 60 Finalists

Welp, because it’s winter and it’s Minnesota, once again we have nothing better to do than come up with witty names for the snow plows that keep our streets somewhat driveable. Just how bored are we? So bored, MNDOT says more than 10,000 votes were submitted in this year’s “Name a Snow Plow” contest and these are your top 60. Vote for your favorite HERE.

Aaron Brrrr, Sir Ace of Blades Ain’t My First Snowdeo Alice Scooper As the Snow Flies Best in Snow Better Call Salt Beyonsleigh Blader Tot Hotdish Blades of Flurry Bladezilla Blizzo Bobsled Dylan Bohemian Rhapsnowdy Buzz Iceclear Camp Scoopy Clark Blizzwald Clearopathra For Cold Times’ Sake Freeze Louise Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle”) Han Snowblo Harmon Chillebrew Here We Snow Again Hippoplowtamus I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered Ičamna (Dakota word for “blizzard”) It’s a Squall World After All Just Scraping By Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow L’etoile du Nordy Lollaplowlooza Mary Tyler More Snow Melton John Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger Miracle on Ice One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow Optimus Brine Orange You Glad to See Me Paisley Plow Plow Patrol Plowabunga! Plower to the People Plowie Anderson Point of Snow Return Queen El-ice-abeth II Say It Ain’t Snow Scoop! There it is Sir Plows-a-Lot SKOL Plow Sleetwood Mac Snow and Tell Snow Force One Spirit of ’91 Taylor Drift Ted Las-snow The Name’s Plow, Snowplow Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”) Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Source: bringmethenews.com