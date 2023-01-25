River 105 River 105 Logo

Minnesota Snow Plow Naming Contest Unveils 60 Finalists

January 25, 2023 12:10PM CST
Welp, because it’s winter and it’s Minnesota, once again we have nothing better to do than come up with witty names for the snow plows that keep our streets somewhat driveable.  Just how bored are we?  So bored, MNDOT says more than 10,000 votes were submitted in this year’s “Name a Snow Plow” contest and these are your top 60.  Vote for your favorite HERE.

  1. Aaron Brrrr, Sir
  2. Ace of Blades
  3. Ain’t My First Snowdeo
  4. Alice Scooper
  5. As the Snow Flies
  6. Best in Snow
  7. Better Call Salt
  8. Beyonsleigh
  9. Blader Tot Hotdish
  10. Blades of Flurry
  11. Bladezilla
  12. Blizzo
  13. Bobsled Dylan
  14. Bohemian Rhapsnowdy
  15. Buzz Iceclear
  16. Camp Scoopy
  17. Clark Blizzwald
  18. Clearopathra
  19. For Cold Times’ Sake
  20. Freeze Louise
  21. Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle”)
  22. Han Snowblo
  23. Harmon Chillebrew
  24. Here We Snow Again
  25. Hippoplowtamus
  26. I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
  27. Ičamna (Dakota word for “blizzard”)
  28. It’s a Squall World After All
  29. Just Scraping By
  30. Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow
  31. L’etoile du Nordy
  32. Lollaplowlooza
  33. Mary Tyler More Snow
  34. Melton John
  35. Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger
  36. Miracle on Ice
  37. One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow
  38. Optimus Brine
  39. Orange You Glad to See Me
  40. Paisley Plow
  41. Plow Patrol
  42. Plowabunga!
  43. Plower to the People
  44. Plowie Anderson
  45. Point of Snow Return
  46. Queen El-ice-abeth II
  47. Say It Ain’t Snow
  48. Scoop! There it is
  49. Sir Plows-a-Lot
  50. SKOL Plow
  51. Sleetwood Mac
  52. Snow and Tell
  53. Snow Force One
  54. Spirit of ’91
  55. Taylor Drift
  56. Ted Las-snow
  57. The Name’s Plow, Snowplow
  58. Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”)
  59. Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart
  60. Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Source: bringmethenews.com

