Minnesota spas, hair salons required to close under executive order

(St. Paul, MN) – Salons, spas, and similar businesses are now closed after state regulars announced Tuesday night that those businesses are now included in Governor Tim Walz’s executive order to cease operations

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology said Tuesday that all licensed practitioners should be idled immediately in accordance with guidance the board received.

Salons were not mentioned in the order, which is intended to slow the spread of the virus. But state regulators say those businesses are included.

The shutdown is effective until at least 5 p.m. on March 27.