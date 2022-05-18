Minnesota State Fair announces 3 new grandstand acts

The Minnesota State Fair has announced three additional shows for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series.

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats will take the stage on Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27 for reserved seating and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m.

The Beach Boys and the Temptations with special guest Tower of Power are scheduled for Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $37 and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Disney Princess – The Concert is on Monday, September 5. The all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons will celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable afternoon of songs, animation, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen, alongside their magical music director and enchanting Prince. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, May 20, and start at $27.

Tickets for all three shows are available at Etix.