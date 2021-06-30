Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2021

The Minnesota State Fair has announced 26 official new foods for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get Together.

Desserts, drinks, and family favorites are among the new menu items, although there are nearly 500 foods offered at the fair.

We have a sneak peek at some of 2021’s new fair fare, but you can also check out a full list on the Minnesota State Fair Website.

Bison Bites A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep-fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick.

Carmelized Bread Pudding Layers of homemade vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, toasted ‘nilla wafers, caramelized cocoa crispy cereal, caramel sauce, and fresh whipped cream.

The Naughty Biscuit Smoked pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce, arugula, pickled red onions and candied jalapeños served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Waffle Burger Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup.

S’Mores Funnel Cake Graham cracker funnel cake topped with marshmallow, milk chocolate chunks, and more graham cracker bits.

The Minnesota State Fair runs for 12 days, from August 26 through Labor Day.