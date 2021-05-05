Minnesota State Fair holding ‘Kickoff to Summer’ event

The Minnesota State Fair will host a “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” event a the end of May.

The event, from May 27 to May 31, will be five days of food, brews, live music, shopping, and family fun at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

A lottery process will be used to randomly select people for an opportunity to purchase tickets. Lottery registration is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

The Kickoff to Summer event will feature food and beverage for purchase, an eclectic entertainment lineup, patios, and socially distanced seating. The Giant Slide, board games, kids activities, and specialty shopping will also be available.

Tickets are $12.50 each and will be available for a specific date and timeslot. The capacity for each timeslot will be 10,000 people

FOR MORE INFO OR TO ENTER THE TICKET LOTTERY CLICK HERE