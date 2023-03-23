Minnesota State Mankato Names Seung Bach Dean of College of Business
March 23, 2023 8:43AM CDT
After a national search, Minnesota State University, Mankato has named Seung Bach as the dean of the College of Business.
Bach is currently the interim dean of the school of business at California State University in Bakersfield.
MSU Vice President of Academic Affairs David Hood says Bach brings a strong foundation in teaching and learning, academic leadership, and community engagement.
Bach will begin his role in July.