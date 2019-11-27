Minnesota State Parks offering Free Park Friday

Mankato, MN) – If hiking through the mall dropping dollars isn’t your style, Minnesota is offering residents a trek through the great outdoors for free.

Minnesota’s post-Thanksgiving tradition “Free Park Friday” will continue this year, with admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas waived on November 29.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the goal of Free Park Friday is to extend holiday family time in the state’s natural outdoor beauty, while also encouraging visitors to return to the parks throughout the winter and beyond.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota New. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)