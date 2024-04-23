Minnesota state senator arrested on suspicion of burglary

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a Minnesota state senator and former broadcast meteorologist has been arrested in the northwestern city of Detroit Lakes. Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell, 49, of Woodbury, was being held Monday in the Becker County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd says formal charges are still pending. It’s not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Mitchell’s arrest comes at an awkward time for Senate Democrats, who hold just a one-seat majority with four weeks left in the legislative session. Her absence would make it difficult to pass any legislation that lacks bipartisan support.