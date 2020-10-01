Minnesota surpasses 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases; deaths in Waseca, Redwood counties

(Minneapolis, MN) – COVID-19 deaths were reported in Waseca and Redwood counties on the same day that Minnesota surpassed the 100,000 mark for total positive cases of the virus.

The death in Waseca County was the ninth since the start of the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health says the person who died was 80 to 84 years old. Redwood County, which recorded two deaths Wednesday, reported another on Thursday, this time a person in their late 90’s. It’s the sixth death in Redwood County.

Minnesota’s total intensive care capacity is 2,158 beds. A daily capacity report says there are currently 1,069 beds in use, one fewer than the previous day.

There were 1,066 new confirmed positive cases of the virus reported Thursday, pushing Minnesota to 100,200 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 7

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 5

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 3

Lyon – 5

Martin – 9

Mower – 5

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 6

Renville – 4

Rice – 12

Sibley – 1

Steele – 6

Waseca – 46

Watonwan – 2