Minnesota surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

The 21 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday pushed Minnesota’s death toll past 4,000.

Two of the deaths reported Monday involved individuals in their late 50’s from Becker and Marshall counties. Three deaths involved patients in their 60’s, three people in their 70’s died, eight people in their 80’s, and three patients in their 90’s died. MDH says 13 deaths involved private residents, while eight came from congregate care facilities. Minnesota has seen a total of 4,005 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also report 1,567 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 362 in intensive care.

Minnesota has another 5,296 new infections since the previous report, according to the latest MDH data.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new virus cases:

Blue Earth – 24 (1 probable)

Brown – 28

Cottonwood – 17

Faribault – 11

Fillmore – 11

Freeborn – 5 (1 probable)

Jackson – 12

Le Sueur – 17

Martin – 20

McLeod – 35 (4 probable)

Mower – 33

Murray – 10 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 18 (1 probable)

Nobles – 21

Redwood – 14

Renville – 20

Rice – 52

Sibley – 8

Steele – 11

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 7