Minnesota takes limited step to expand vaccine eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health has give hospitals, health care systems and other vaccination providers a bit more flexibility to provide coronavirus shots to a broader group of the population.

That includes Minnesotans 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it’s a limited step that’s meant to free up providers that have made good progress with vaccinating the top priority groups.

They’ll be able to use their remaining “small numbers of doses” on other vulnerable people. But tight supplies are still limiting the expansion of eligibility for the vaccines.