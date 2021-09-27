Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — COVID-19 booster shots are being made available to Minnesotans who are eligible to receive them under the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their initial series if they fall into certain categories, including those 65 and older and others with underlying medical conditions.

Numbers released Friday show the state is still in the grips of COVID-19. Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, and 27 new deaths were reported. St. Cloud Hospital has had to expand its intensive care unit to care for a surge in COVID-19 patients.