Minnesota to detail new setup for community vaccine clinics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are expected Monday to announce “significantly more” coronavirus vaccine will be allotted to people 65 and older.

The state has run a two-week pilot of community vaccination clinics since the federal government lowered the recommended age for vaccinations to 65 and up. But getting appointments has been difficult since states are getting far less vaccine than they need.

The Department of Health is also expected to unveil a new vaccine locator map aimed at helping people connect with clinics, hospitals, and other places statewide where they can set up appointments.

The state will also give details on how the community clinics will look going forward, with initial sites in Minneapolis and Duluth and a third in southern Minnesota next week.